McCabe notched two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in Chicago's first and third goals of the night while adding two shots on net, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. It's the first multi-point performance in over a month for McCabe, but while he doesn't provide a lot of offense, he's delivered solid fantasy value in multi-category formats with 91 hits and 92 blocked shots through 40 games in addition to an impressive plus-4 rating for a team with a minus-56 goal differential -- the third-worst mark in the NHL.