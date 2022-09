McCabe will be out for 10-12 weeks after having cervical spine surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Based on the club's timeline, McCabe should be expected to be unavailable until at least late November, though it could certainly be longer. The blueliner is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in assists (18) and points (22). Without McCabe in the lineup, Jack Johnson and Riley Stillman should both see an uptick in both games and minutes.