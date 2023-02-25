McCabe (illness) is good to play Saturday versus San Jose, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

McCabe's availability for Saturday's game was put into question after he missed Friday's practice because of the illness. He has two goals, 19 points, 119 hits and 115 blocks in 54 contests while averaging 19:31 of ice time this season. He's projected to serve on the top pairing with Seth Jones versus the Sharks.