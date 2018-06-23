Blackhawks' Jake Wise: Stolen by Chicago in Round 3
Wise was drafted 69th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
This right here was an excellent pick. Wise broke his collarbone early in the year and was unable to get into a rhythm until late in the season. Once he did, the results were extremely impressive. Wise is extremely shifty and a brilliant passer. He excels at setting up teammates, particularly on the power play. Wise isn't big (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) and he needs to bulk up a bit, but he is going to produce if he is able to shake the injury bug. The Blackhawks will be happy if Wise is simply able to remain healthy throughout his freshman season at Boston University this coming fall.
