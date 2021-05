Galvas signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Blackhawks selected Galvas in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old blueliner spent the 2020-21 campaign with Jukurit of Finland's Liiga, picking up 11 points while posting an ugly minus-19 rating in 47 contests. He'll likely begin the 2021-22 season with AHL Rockford.