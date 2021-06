Pour signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old winger put up 16 points in 48 contests with HC Plzen in the Czech league during the 2020-21 campaign. Pour's deal runs through the 2022-23 season. He has some familiarity with Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik, who played with Plzen in 2017-18.