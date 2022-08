Luypen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday, John Matisz of The Score reports.

Luypen was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry draft. He produced a breakout 2021-22 campaign with 29 goals and 64 points in 66 games with WHL Edmonton. The 20-year-old winger should make the jump to AHL Rockford for the 2022-23 season.