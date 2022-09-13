Luypen underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and will be sidelined for 14-18 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Luypen was unlikely to crack the 23-man Opening Night roster but this latest news all but guarantees he will start the season in the minors once cleared to play. With WHL Edmonton last season, the 2021 seventh-round pick racked up 29 goals and 35 helpers, adding another nine points in 19 postseason contests. If he can bring that scoring touch to the professional ranks, Luypen should be expected to make his NHL debut sooner rather than later.