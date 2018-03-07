Rutta (lower body) won't play against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

This will be the fourth straight game Rutta watches from the sidelines. In fact, the 27-year-old defenseman has suited up for just four games since the beginning of February, notching one goal, one assist and a plus-5 rating. Expect Carl Dahlstrom to continue rotating in on the Blackhawks' blue line.