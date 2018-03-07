Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Rutta (lower body) won't play against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
This will be the fourth straight game Rutta watches from the sidelines. In fact, the 27-year-old defenseman has suited up for just four games since the beginning of February, notching one goal, one assist and a plus-5 rating. Expect Carl Dahlstrom to continue rotating in on the Blackhawks' blue line.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Out again Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: All but ruled out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Suffers lower-body ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Posts two points versus Sharks•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Will be active for Friday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...