Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: All but ruled out Saturday
Rutta (lower body) left Friday's practice early and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Kings, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Rutta will almost certainly miss a second consecutive game Saturday, and although he was able to hit the ice briefly Friday, the Blackhawks have yet to release a potential timetable for his return to action. Carl Dahlstrom will continue to hold onto a spot in Chicago's lineup until Rutta's cleared to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...