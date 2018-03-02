Rutta (lower body) left Friday's practice early and isn't expected to play Saturday against the Kings, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Rutta will almost certainly miss a second consecutive game Saturday, and although he was able to hit the ice briefly Friday, the Blackhawks have yet to release a potential timetable for his return to action. Carl Dahlstrom will continue to hold onto a spot in Chicago's lineup until Rutta's cleared to play.