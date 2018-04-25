Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Enjoys solid first NHL season
Rutta finished the 2017-18 campaign having notched six goals and 20 points while posting a minus-1 rating in 57 games.
The 27-year-old blueliner posted a solid stat line in what was technically his rookie season, especially considering he missed a large portion of the campaign due to several different injuries. Rutta signed a one-year, $2.25 million extension with the Blackhawks in March, so he'll likely have a regular spot in their lineup in 2018-19, unless Chicago acquires several NHL-ready defenseman via the draft and free agency.
