Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Hampered by groin injury
Rutta is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.
Rutta likely won't be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit or Friday's exhibition against the Senators, but this injury shouldn't hold him out long term. The 28-year-old blueliner, who totaled six goals and 20 points in 57 contests last campaign, will likely skate in a second-pairing role this season.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...