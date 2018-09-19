Rutta is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.

Rutta likely won't be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit or Friday's exhibition against the Senators, but this injury shouldn't hold him out long term. The 28-year-old blueliner, who totaled six goals and 20 points in 57 contests last campaign, will likely skate in a second-pairing role this season.

