Rutta signed a one-year contract extension with Chicago on Thursday.

Rutta -- who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign -- will see a significant pay bump ($2.25 million), Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The rookie defenseman has notched six goals, 13 helpers and 54 shots this season and should see a more consistent role heading into 2018-19, considering how much the Hawks are paying him.