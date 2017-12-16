Rutta (upper body) didn't practice Saturday, which indicates he likely won't be available for Sunday's matchup with the Wild, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

Rutta has been excellent for the Blackhawks this season, picking up three goals and 13 points while registering a plus-1 rating in 31 contests, so he'll return to a prominent role as soon as he's cleared to play. There's a distinct possibility that he'll only be forced to miss one more match due to his upper-body injury, as the Blackhawks don't play until Thursday after Sunday's meeting with Minnesota.