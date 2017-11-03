Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Locked into regular role
Rutta has appeared in all 13 games for the Blackhawks this season.
The 27-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid start to his NHL career, notching five points (two goals, three assists) while posting a plus-5 rating over 13 contests. He's averaging 19:31 of ice time per game, and he's one of three defensemen on Chicago's roster that has yet to sit as a healthy scratch this campaign. Rutta likely won't produce enough offense to be a desirable option in most fantasy formats this season, but he's shown enough potential to be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...