Rutta has appeared in all 13 games for the Blackhawks this season.

The 27-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid start to his NHL career, notching five points (two goals, three assists) while posting a plus-5 rating over 13 contests. He's averaging 19:31 of ice time per game, and he's one of three defensemen on Chicago's roster that has yet to sit as a healthy scratch this campaign. Rutta likely won't produce enough offense to be a desirable option in most fantasy formats this season, but he's shown enough potential to be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.