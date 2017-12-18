Rutta (upper body) is close to returning, and may be in the lineup Thursday against the Stars, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks are off until Thursday, which gives Rutta a few days to continue the healing process before he has to take the ice potentially. The 27-year-old had 13 points in 31 games before missing the last two with his injury.

