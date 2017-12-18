Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: May return Thursday
Rutta (upper body) is close to returning, and may be in the lineup Thursday against the Stars, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks are off until Thursday, which gives Rutta a few days to continue the healing process before he has to take the ice potentially. The 27-year-old had 13 points in 31 games before missing the last two with his injury.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Likely out again•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Takes big hit, won't return•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Three points against New Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Locked into regular role•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Notches two more points in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...