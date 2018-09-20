Rutta (groin) took part in Thursday's practice session, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, Rutta is likely still a long shot to play Thursday or Friday, instead focusing on a return Tuesday against Detroit. As a rookie, the blueliner logged 57 games in which he averaged 19:15 of ice time. Heading into 2018-19, the Czech should see an uptick in both games and minutes. as he takes on a bigger role with the club.