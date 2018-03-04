Rutta (lower body) will not play Sunday in Anaheim, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rutta has now missed three straight games, last playing on Feb. 24. The 27-year-old rookie has six goals and 19 points in 53 games this season. This shouldn't have much impact in standard fantasy leagues.

