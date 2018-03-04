Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Out again Sunday
Rutta (lower body) will not play Sunday in Anaheim, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rutta has now missed three straight games, last playing on Feb. 24. The 27-year-old rookie has six goals and 19 points in 53 games this season. This shouldn't have much impact in standard fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: All but ruled out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Suffers lower-body ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Posts two points versus Sharks•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Will be active for Friday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...