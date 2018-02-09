Play

The Blackhawks placed Rutta (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.

Rutta's placement on IR means he'll miss Chicago's next three games at a minimum. The Blackhawks recalled Carl Dahlstrom from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move, so he'll round out the big club's depth at defense until Rutta's cleared to return.

