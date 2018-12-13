Rutta landed on the waiver wire Thursday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

By waiving Rutta and assigning him to the minors (assuming he clears), the Blackhawks have the necessary roster flexibility to activate Gustav Forsling (shoulder). In 23 games this season, the 28-year-old Rutta has tallied six goals, 22 shots and 21 blocks while logging 16:18 of ice time per game. With a cap hit of $2.25 million, there probably aren't many clubs willing to add the Czech to the roster.