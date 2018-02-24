Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Posts two points versus Sharks
Rutta scored a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup during a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Friday.
He's far from a household name, but owners had to have been pleased Rutta returned from his undisclosed injury Friday. He's scored six goals and 19 points in 42 games, which isn't bad for a 27-year-old rookie. Rutta should continue to see a lot of playing time down the stretch with the Blackhawks potentially unloading even more at the trade deadline next week.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...