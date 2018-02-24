Play

Rutta scored a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup during a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Friday.

He's far from a household name, but owners had to have been pleased Rutta returned from his undisclosed injury Friday. He's scored six goals and 19 points in 42 games, which isn't bad for a 27-year-old rookie. Rutta should continue to see a lot of playing time down the stretch with the Blackhawks potentially unloading even more at the trade deadline next week.

