Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Questionable for Thursday's tilt
Rutta is dealing with a "minor" injury and is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Dallas, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rutta's injury evidently isn't overly serious, but if he's unable to go against the Stars, Connor Murphy will replace him in the lineup. The Blackhawks should release an update on the 27-year-old defender's status prior to puck drop Thursday evening.
