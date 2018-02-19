Rutta (undisclosed) is questionable to play against the Senators on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The news effectively rules Rutta out for Monday's clash with the Kings. With the Blackhawks trading away Michal Kempny, the 27-year-old could be in line for a bigger role once given the green light to return to action. In the meantime, Erik Gustafsson appears poised to slot into the lineup in Rutta's stead. The defenseman will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up.