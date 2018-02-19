Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Questionable Wednesday
Rutta (undisclosed) is questionable to play against the Senators on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The news effectively rules Rutta out for Monday's clash with the Kings. With the Blackhawks trading away Michal Kempny, the 27-year-old could be in line for a bigger role once given the green light to return to action. In the meantime, Erik Gustafsson appears poised to slot into the lineup in Rutta's stead. The defenseman will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...