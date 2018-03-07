Rutta (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Rutta has missed 12 of Chicago's last 14 games due to injury, so he'll hope to stay healthy down the stretch and end the 2017-18 campaign on a high note. The oft-injured defender, who's notched six goals and 19 points in 43 contests this season, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. It remains to be seen if the Blackhawks will express any interest in bringing him back for 2018-19.