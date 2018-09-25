Rutta (groin) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Red Wings.

Rutta has missed the Blackhawks' last few preseason contests due to a groin injury, but he's evidently left that issue in the rear-view mirror. The 28-year-old blueliner could have some value in deeper fantasy formats this season after notching six goals and 20 points in 57 games last campaign.