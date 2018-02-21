Rutta (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Senators.

Rutta skated Wednesday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Friday's matchup with San Jose for his next chance to return to game action. Eric Gustafsson will continue to hold onto a spot in Chicago's lineup until Rutta is given the green light to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories