Rutta (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's game against the Stars, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Rutta has produced more for the Blackhawks than anticipated this season, racking up 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over 41 contests. His absence from Thursday's matchup will most likely result in Connor Murphy replacing him in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories