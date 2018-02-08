Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Sitting out Thursday
Rutta (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's game against the Stars, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Rutta has produced more for the Blackhawks than anticipated this season, racking up 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over 41 contests. His absence from Thursday's matchup will most likely result in Connor Murphy replacing him in the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...