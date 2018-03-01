Rutta is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, effectively ruling him out versus the Sharks on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rutta has only recently returned from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for eight games. Since mid-December, the defenseman has played in just 12 of a possible 32 games due to various maladies. Given his injury woes, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options for their lineups.

