Rutta took a hard hit into the boards in Tuesday's game against the Panthers and won't return.

The nature of this injury isn't clear, but the worries seem to be surrounding a possible head injury. More details will likely be released after the game or Wednesday morning. Rutta's next opportunity to play will be Thursday in Winnipeg, and if he can't, Michal Kempny will likely take his place.

