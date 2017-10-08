Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Tallies first career NHL goal
Rutta scored a goal in the Blackhawks' 5-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Chicago merely added the 27-year-old from the Czech Republic for depth, but in his first two NHL games, Rutta surprisingly scored his first goal and assist. Of course, the Blackhawks have 15 goals in those two games, so just about everybody has found the scoresheet. Even if Chicago has a top offense this season, the team will obviously not continue to score at this current pace.
