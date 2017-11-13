Rutta scored a power-play goal and added two assists in 22:59 of ice time in Sunday's loss to New Jersey.

It's been an impressive start to the NHL for the 27-year-old defenseman out of the Czech Republic. Rutta hasn't been playing on the power play much, but he saw time on the team's second unit Sunday. The offensive minded rearguard put up some strong totals overseas and could be worth a look now that he's locked into a steady role with the Blackhawks. Don't buy into the hype too much, however, as he's gone through a couple long droughts this season and still takes a backseat to skilled veterans such as Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith.