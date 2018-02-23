Rutta (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Friday night against the visiting Sharks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The rookie defenseman has been a sneaky source of assists this season, having set up 12 of those in 41 games. If you were to calculate his current rate of offensive production over a full season, it would equate to a 34-point output -- that's a quality total for a player just getting started on his NHL career.