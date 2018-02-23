Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Will be active for Friday's game
Rutta (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Friday night against the visiting Sharks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The rookie defenseman has been a sneaky source of assists this season, having set up 12 of those in 41 games. If you were to calculate his current rate of offensive production over a full season, it would equate to a 34-point output -- that's a quality total for a player just getting started on his NHL career.
