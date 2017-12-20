Rutta (upper body) has been cleared to play, but he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Stars, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Michal Kempny has played pretty well during Rutta's absence, so there's no need for the Blackhawks to rush the Slovakian defender back before he's at 100 percent. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him replace Kempny in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils after presumably logging a full practice Friday.