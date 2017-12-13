Rutta (upper body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Jets.

The severity of Rutta's upper-body injury has yet to be determined, but the Slovakian blueliner will have to wait for Sunday evening's matchup with Minnesota for his next opportunity to crack Chicago's lineup. It'll be a big blow to the Blackhawks' back end if he's forced to miss extended time, as he's played well this season, picking up three goals and 13 points while posting a plus-1 rating in 31 games. With Rutta unavailable Thursday, Ville Pokka or Michal Kempny will draw into the lineup against Winnipeg.