Tinordi (concussion) was activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago as.
Tinordi missed seven games with his concussion. The 31-year-old blueliner has one assist in 12 games this season -- missing 12 games in November with an oblique injury.
