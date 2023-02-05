Tinordi (face) may be ready to return Friday against Arizona, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tinordi was a full participant in Sunday's practice after having the screws and bands removed from his injured face. He has generated five points, 17 shots on goal, 37 blocks and 92 hits in 25 games this season.
