Tinordi is dealing with a nagging hip issue and could miss "a few" games, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Head coach Luke Richardson noted that the team will know more before Tuesday's game against the Stars. Tinordi has been held to 42 games this season due to multiple injuries.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: injured Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Logs helper•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Helper and fight in win•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Returning Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Probable to return during road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Placed on injured reserve•