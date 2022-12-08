Tinordi (hip) could return to the lineup Tuesday against Washington, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Tinordi will not play Friday, making it the sixth game in a row that he has missed with the hip injury. Tinordi has two goals (a career high) and five points this season.
