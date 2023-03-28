Tinordi is considered day-to-day with a hip injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tinordi is expected to miss a few games with his nagging hip issue. He's picked up only eight points through 42 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
