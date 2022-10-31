Tinordi dished out six hits during a 4-3 shootout loss to the visiting Wild.

Tinordi, who earned a four-minute penalty for tangling with Ryan Hartman on Sunday, helped provide additional skating space for his teammates by targeting opposing forecheckers. The gritty 30-year-old defenseman has appeared in parts of eight NHL seasons since 2012-13 but has yet to dress for more than 28 games. His toughness could keep him in the rebuilding Blackhawks' lineup. Hartman went straight to the locker room with a possible shoulder injury and did not return after his Tinordi encounter.