Tinordi (hip) won't be available for the final two games of the season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tinordi will finish the campaign having picked up eight points and a minus-17 rating while averaging 16:27 of ice time through 44 contests. The 31-year-old defender should continue to produce at a similar rate while skating in a bottom-four role for the Blackhawks in 2022-23.