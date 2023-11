Tinordi (undisclosed) left Thursday's game against Tampa Bay and won't return, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Tinordi logged 5:50 of ice time before exiting the contest. Before Thursday's action, he had an assist, 22 hits and 18 blocks in eight appearances this year. If Tinordi can't play Sunday against Florida, then Nikita Zaitsev might draw back into the lineup.