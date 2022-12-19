Tinordi (upper body) will not return to Sunday's contest against the Rangers.
Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went back to the locker room. The veteran blueliner registered a plus-1 rating in 6:12 of ice time before exiting the game. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt against Nashville.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Returns to lineup early•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Good to play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Could return Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: On injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Out for at least one week•
-
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi: Unavailable Sunday•