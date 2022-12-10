Tinordi (hip) will play Friday versus Winnipeg, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tinordi, who hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 25, was activated off the injured reserve list Friday. He has two goals and five points in 20 contests this season. The 30-year-old will probably serve on the second pairing alongside Connor Murphy.
