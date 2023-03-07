Tinordi notched an assist, six hits, three blocked shots and seven PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Tinordi set up a Philipp Kurashev goal in the first period before dropping the gloves with Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in the middle frame. The 31-year-old Tinordi has two helpers and 18 PIM across five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The veteran defenseman has two goals, five helpers, 38 PIM, 21 shots on net, 110 hits and 50 blocked shots through 32 outings overall.