Tinordi is in the concussion protocol, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Tinordi missed nine straight games from Nov. 12-30 due to an oblique injury before returning Saturday. He got into three straight contests -- recording no points, four PIM, nine hits and two blocks while averaging 14:32 of ice time over that span -- before being injured again. While Tinordi is unavailable, Louis Crevier might play regularly for the Blackhawks.