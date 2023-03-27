Tinordi (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's game against Vancouver.
Tinordi had two hits and a plus-1 rating through 7:36 of ice time before exiting the contest. The 31-year-old blueliner has eight points in 42 games. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's matchup against Dallas.
