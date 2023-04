Tinordi (hip) signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

News of Tinordi's extension coincides with the update that he is done for the regular season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The defenseman was bothered by a hip injury throughout the campaign but played in a career-high 44 games and amassed eight points, 139 hits, 68 blocked shots and 40 PIM.