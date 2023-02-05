Tinordi (face) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tinordi has missed the last 18 games while stashed on injured reserve. The 30-year-old blueliner has five points in 25 games this season and could return as early as Tuesday against Anaheim.
