Tinordi (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Tinordi, who last played Wednesday, will miss Tuesday's game against Vancouver, but he will be eligible to be activated after that. However, it's unclear at this time when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Tinordi has six assists, 62 blocked shots and 100 hits over 30 appearances this campaign. Louis Crevier will probably continue to see regular ice time until Tinordi is ready to return.